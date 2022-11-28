Assam TMC demands white paper from state govt

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded a white paper from the state government in regard to the implementation of the Cabinet decisions taken by the incumbent government in meetings held across the state.

In a statement issued to the media, a day ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled in Silchar, Assam TMC media department chairperson Dilip Kumar Sharma asserted that the people or the media in the state were unaware whether the Cabinet decisions taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the weekly meetings held in Dispur and outside the state in the past year and a half have been implemented or not.

“We have nothing against the government’s decision to hold the Cabinet meeting in Silchar or meetings anywhere in the state, given the chief minister’s claims of bringing development to the nook and cranny of Assam. However, the people of Assam are not yet aware of the implementation or the status of implementation of the decisions taken in the Cabinet meetings so far. Hence, we demand a white paper in this regard from the state government,” Sharma said.

Citing examples, the TMC spokesperson recalled one such Cabinet decision taken by the Sonowal government to set up a mini secretariat in Silchar.

“However, the mini secretariat is yet to come up in Silchar. Then again, the incumbent chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had in the state budget announced to set up a zoo in Silchar and establish another medical college and hospital in Silchar, but we are yet to see any work on either projects till date,” Sharma said.

“We are not against development…but we suspect that the government is showing or promising much more than it can deliver,” he said.

In a departure from the past, the Assam government had even held a Cabinet meet in New Delhi for the first time on November 23, synchronising with Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations held at the national capital.

Meanwhile, Silchar is all decked up for the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. It may be noted that the Cabinet meeting in the southern Assam city had to be called off three times owing to various reasons, including two waves of floods during the monsoon season.