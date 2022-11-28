Confidence Building Workshop underway in Tura

Tura, Nov 28: The District Administration, West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with District Planning Office, Tura is organizing a three-day Workshop on Personality and Confidence Buiding Skill under Project S.T.A.R. for 30 selected students of Class-XII under West Garo Hills District at SMELC Building, Dakopgre, Tura from 28th to 30th November.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, Deputy Commissioner, Winje R. G. Momin, Additional Deputy Commissioner & District Planning Officer, Tura, Abhishek Gowda, SDO (Sadar), Tura, District School Education Officer, Tura, Vincent Helton, Founder Edvantage Learn from Sikkim along with Principal, Headmaster, Headmistress of respective Schools were present at the function.

While speaking at the inaugural session Swapnil Tembe, Deputy Commissioner, Tura stressed on the importance of the life skills of every student while preparing for their future career prospects and urged everyone present to work with dedication and determination for success in future life.

The Founder and Trainer, Edvantage Learn, Vincent Hilton from Sikkim will be delivering the technical session on Soft and Life Skill during this 3-day workshop.