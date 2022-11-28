Ragging: Assam student admitted to ICU after jumping off hostel building

Guwahati, Nov 28: Dibrugarh University (DU) authorities have filed an FIR against four students along with a former student, who is the prime accused and currently absconding, for their alleged involvement in ragging which had prompted a first semester student to jump from the second floor of his hostel building in a desperate bid to ‘save his life’.

According to the authorities, Anand Sharma, an M.Com first semester student of DU, was physically abused and mentally tortured by an ex-student and some other students throughout the night (Saturday) inside the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas of the Dibrugarh University campus, leading to such a step by the victim.

Sharma was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh in a critical state.

DU registrar Paramananda Sonowal, addressing media persons on Monday afternoon, said that the anti-ragging committee of the university had a meeting on Monday and decided to lodge an FIR in Dibrugarh Sadar police station against the prime accused and former DU student Rahul Chetry, along with four students.

The four students are Dibyajyoti Gogoi, Subhrajit Baruah, Kalyan Dutta and Niranjan Thakur – all third semester students of the university.

“Apart from the FIR, the university has taken a decision not to allow all the five accused – from entering the DU campus- and also temporarily bar the four students from attending classes in the university,” Sonowal said.

On Monday, several students of the university staged a sit-in protest against the incident, shouting slogans and holding placards against the menace of ragging.

Meanwhile, the DU registrar, in accordance with the decision taken at the anti-ragging committee meeting, issued an order “expelling 18 students and boarders of the university from the hostel with immediate effect” after they were “found to be involved in ragging under Clause 6 of the Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures (as amended up to date) at the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas, Dibrugarh University campus.

“Considering the same, they shall cease to be students of DU with immediate effect,” the order read.

The registrar further said a decision has been taken by the anti-ragging committee not to allow outsiders or former students to stay in the hostels on the university premises without permission henceforth and “if any student allows outsiders/former students to stay in their rooms, then strict action will be taken against the concerned student/s.”

The authorities, while condemning the incident in no uncertain terms, said that the university has always been very strict against ragging and would ensure that such an incident does not happen again. “We will take strict action against all involved,” Sonowal said.

Meanwhile, police have picked up three students of the hostel for questioning.

“Last night, Dibrugarh Police detained three students of the hostel – Pranjit Baruah, Niranjan Thakur and Simanta Hazarika – for questioning,” the registrar said.

The university registrar further said the condition of the victim was stated by doctors to be “stable.”

“We will take all steps to ensure that the student gets the best medical treatment, and if necessary and upon advice of doctors, we are ready to take him outside the city for better treatment. All medical expenses of the student will be borne by us,” Sonowal said.

According to reports, Anand Sharma had earlier intimated the university authorities that he had been subject to ragging by some students.

A written complaint to the warden of ‘C’ block of the Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel) on November 17, 2022, has the names of 10 students who are alleged to have been involved in ragging.

Meanwhile, intervening in the matter, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that strong action would be taken against the guilty.

Reacting on Twitter, the chief minister said, “It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch is being maintained and follow-up action coordinated with the district administration. Efforts are on to nab the accused. The victim is being provided medical care.”