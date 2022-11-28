Double-engine govt will make Ayodhya global tourist destination: Adityanath

Lucknow/Ayodhya, Nov 27: The BJP’s “double engine” government will make Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya a global tourist destination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, reiterating his dispensation’s commitment to establish the city as a religious, vedic and spiritual centre.

The chief minister launched as many as 46 development projects worth Rs 1,057 crore in Ayodhya and addressing the ‘Prabudhjan Sammelan’ said the city will depict “New India’s New Uttar Pradesh before the world”.

“Projects worth Rs 30,000 crore have been approved by the state and central government for the development of Ayodhya. The double-engine government is committed to the city’s all-round progress,” he said.

“The government will not only promote the religious, cultural and spiritual significance of the place but will also develop basic amenities for the welfare of people. Now, Lord Ram’s birthplace will be a global tourist destination depicting New India’s New Uttar Pradesh before the world,” Adityanath said.

On the occasion, the chief minister also distributed keys, cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a grand temple of Lord Rama is finally being built after a long wait of 500 years. India will also be seen leading the top 20 countries in formulating plans for peace, prosperity, harmony and public welfare under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

The construction of the temple is a result of the strong will power of Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath.

“We must plan our strategy visualising Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and the country we aspire to live in 2047. We must discharge our duties as responsible citizens and must work for the development as a whole,” he said.

Under the Smart City Mission, Adityanath said roads are being widened and dangling wires removed, and basic facilities for the convenience of citizens are being provided, including bus stations. “Before 2017, Ayodhya remained submerged in darkness, however, today, the city is illuminated by LED lights and has regular and uninterrupted supply of electricity,” he said attacking previous state governments.

The rule of law has been established in Uttar Pradesh and those who roamed like “‘dadas’ are today driving carts with their heads bent low”, the chief minister said. (PTI)