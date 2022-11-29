Adokgre schools complain of getting less mid day meals than enrollment, SDSEO to inquire

Resubelpara, Nov 29: At least 4 schools from the village of Adokgre, which was recently made a C&RD Block under North Garo Hills (WGH), have complained of receiving less amount for distribution of mid-day meals than the enrolment they submitted to the education department.

Upon being informed of the matter, the SDSEO of NGH, SN Marak has promised an inquiry into the matter next week as well as to ensure the grievances are taken care of. Meanwhile, sources from the area added that the situation may be all pervading in the former Kharkutta C&RD Block as more came forward to complain of receiving lesser than they were supposed to.

The situation, as per the teachers seems to be only with the erstwhile Kharkutta C&RD Block though the same could not be independently verified.

A visit to the village brought about the fact that in the Gorok Government LP School, out of 78 students, only 31 were being provided mid-day meals. In the Sakware Government LP School, meals for only 38 students were being provided despite the school submitting an enrolment of 75 to the department.

In Adokgre Model UP and RMSA School, despite 236 students being enrolled, only 201 were getting their meals. The number was even lesser last year despite the school having a similar enrollment. School sources claimed that only 136 had got their meals last year. In Ildek Reserve SSA UP School, the situation was similar with the school being given only 104 meals to cater to 139 students.

“We have informed the education department several times over the enrollment issue though they have never paid heed to our complaints. We have, on an annual basis, provided the numbers enrolled but it always seems to get mixed up. The department needs to pay a visit to these schools to understand the situation we are faced with,” informed one of the teachers from Adokgre UP RMSA School.

The problem, said the teachers, was the fact that despite getting lesser than the enrollment, they had to adjust money from their own pockets so that all children in the school got their meals. Further they also complained that supply was irregular as they were getting goods once in 5-6 months.

“We have had to adjust the entire meal scene through our own money before it is given to us over long periods. With salaries being irregular, this is causing us a lot of consternation. It sometimes comes down to begging, borrowing or stealing to ensure the children are fed in schools,” informed a teacher from Gorok.

The teachers felt that something somehow did not add up as their pleas to the authorities were not wielding any results, something that the SDSEO downplayed.

“I was not aware of this and this could be the fault of the schools that are complaining. The office has been very tight on the issue of mid-day meals and I have been very strict. We have been hauling up schools to ensure mid-day meals are served. I will definitely look into the matter and if there are differences, we will rectify them,” informed the SDSEO, SN Marak.

She added that the problem could be the addition of preprimary students into the mid-day meal scheme.

“We are aware that teachers are adjusting the meals to ensure every child is fed. We will work on the discrepancies next week after a visit to these schools and places. Another thing is that supply is provided to these schools when the government gives the order, sometimes it is 3 months and sometimes it is a little more. However, this is adjusted with the teachers and students,” she added.

One of the teachers, when spoken to, claimed that this is prevalent in almost all government schools in Kharkutta as many other of their colleagues have spoken of getting lesser than the number of students enrolled.