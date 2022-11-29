Assam Medical College suspends 2 PG students for ragging juniors

Guwahati, Nov 29: Days before a M.Com. first semester student of Dibrugarh University had to jump from his hostel building to ‘save his life’ from ragging, authorities of Assam Medical College (AMC), another reputed institution of the Upper Assam town, had expelled two postgraduate students from their hostel and barred them from attending classes after they were found guilty of ragging junior students.

An order from the office of the principal, AMC (dated November 21, 2022) has been circulated in a section of media only on Tuesday, wherein it was stated that “two postgraduate students of the department of orthopedics, Sayan Mukherjee (2021-22) and Saket Saraf (2021-22), were found guilty of harassing junior postgraduate students, both physically and mentally, which is a gross misconduct.”

Hence, on the recommendations of the anti-ragging committee of AMC, disciplinary action has been imposed upon the guilty PG students.

The order stated that the two students have been suspended from attending classes and academic privileges for six months besides being suspended/expelled from the hostel with immediate effect.

Throwing more light, AMC principal and chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said the college authorities wanted to send a strong message against ragging.

“We acted immediately, after the elder brother of the victim (the junior PG student) had intimated the college authorities through an e-mail alleging harassment meted out to his brother by seniors from the orthopedic department,” Kakati said.

“A meeting of the anti-ragging committee was subsequently held and based on the committee’s report, both the guilty PG students have been barred from attending classes/academic privileges for six months and expelled/suspended them from hostel,” the AMC principal said.

The elder brother, who is based outside the region, thanked the college authorities for the timely action which would ensure a safe and conducive environment for the students at AMC.