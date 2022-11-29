Nongalbibra to host prize-money tennis ball cricket tournament

Tura, Nov 29: The town of Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills (SGH) will hold a 6 over per side cricket tournament from Dec 5 with the eventual winners to go home richer by Rs 3 lakhs.

The event is being organized by the New Colony Youth Club of the same town and will see 6 players per side. The event is an open to all tournament with teams from Assam along with the rest of the state of Meghalaya likely to participate.

While the winners will go home with Rs 3 lakhs, the runners up takes home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 30000 to th third prize winners and Rs 20000 for the 4th best team.

The tournament also has the Man of the Series taking home Rs 10000, the MOM of the final getting Rs 5000, highest wicket taker getting Rs 3000 and the player with the most number of sixes in the tournament also getting Rs 2000.

The joining fees for the tournament has been kept at Rs 3500. Those interested in joining can collect the forms from Moni Computer Shop and Gaurav Rai Computer Shop in Nongalbibra. Others can call the numbers listed below for further inquiries.

Contact numbers: 7005948320, 9436366819, 9366421570, 9402390187 and 8638758172.

All matches will be played at the MeECL playground in the town.