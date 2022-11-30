HSPDP youth wing to press for Khasi-Jaintia state

Shillong, Nov 30: The HSPDP youth wing on Wednesday decided to meet political leaders and senior officials in Delhi to press for their demand for creation of a separate Khasi-Jaintia State.

Talking to reporters, HSPDP youth wing president, Sandondor Ryntathiang said that they will be going to Delhi in the second week of December.

The HSPDP youth wing president, however, refused to say much on the Mukroh shooting incident since the party top leadership have made their stand over the incident.