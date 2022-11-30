Ragging case: Amid Cabinet flak, DU admin ‘relieves’ 3 hostel wardens from duty

Guwahati, Dec 30: A day after the Assam Cabinet had expressed its disappointment with the way the Dibrugarh University (DU) administration had handled ragging in the institution, the university management has ‘relieved’ three hostel wardens from duty.

Speaking to mediapersons, DU vice-chancellor Jiten Hazarika said three wardens of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGBCN hostel), from where a first semester student had jumped off after being brutally ragged by seniors, “have been relieved from their responsibilities with immediate effect.

The wardens are Dibyajoti Dutta, Palash Dutta and Abu Mustaq Hussain.

“I will constitute an inquiry committee today itself to find out if there has been any administrative lapse on the part of the university administration,” Hazarika said.

Addressing mediapersons in Silchar on Tuesday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned that ragging in any educational institution of the state would not be tolerated and dealt with strictly.

The Assam Police have been directed to bring everyone concerned, even the higher authorities of DU, within the purview of police investigation, which will probe all angles, whether any complicity was there with the authorities to cover up the matter.

In this regard, the vice-chancellor said that the anti-ragging committee would not spare anyone found guilty, and even if any union office-bearer is involved, that student would have to leave the university. “Our action will not be limited to the FIR against four students and a former student,” he added.

Hazarika further said the authorities would ensure security for the students who had left their hostels, out of fear of ragging. He requested them to return to their hostels.

Meanwhile, the victim, Anand Sharma, who is admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh, has, in his statement to the investigation authorities, accused the newly-elected general secretary of the university postgraduate students’ union of being involved in the incident.

Anand, a first semester M.Com student, has suffered several spinal cord injuries after jumping off the second floor of his hostel with doctors saying that his condition necessitates immediate surgery for recovery and rehabilitation.

The vice-chancellor said the university administration would provide all help in regard to Anand’s medical treatment and would be taken to AIIMS, New Delhi in an air ambulance on Thursday.

On the other hand, additional deputy commissioner Sanghamitra Baruah has issued a notice, appealing to people and organisations to record their statements if they have any information in the case.

Notably, the prime accused in the case, Rahul Chetry, who is a former DU student, is still absconding.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police has arrested one more accused in the case, identified as Subhrojyoti Baruah, a third semester student of political science, allegedly involved in the incident, taking the number of students arrested in the case to four.

Police have also detained another student for interrogation.