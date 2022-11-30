DOHA, Nov 29: Mexico is going to have to suddenly find goals – and perhaps even several of them – to extend its knockout-round streak at the World Cup.

Mexico has reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups, tied for the longest current streak with Brazil. But in Qatar, El Tri sits at the bottom of Group C ahead of a must-win match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night at Lusail Stadium.

The last time Mexico played at football’s biggest tournament and didn’t advance out of its group was in 1978.

But it’s not quite as simple as winning: El Tri must also get help. They’ll need Poland to beat Lionel Messi and Argentina at the exact same time Wednesday night some at Stadium 974.

That’s the easiest way forward for Mexico – beyond that, it gets complicated. If Mexico does its job and wins but Argentina, one of the tournament’s favorites, also wins, then goal difference comes into play.

The problem is, Mexico has no goals yet in Qatar.

In fact, El Tri hasn’t scored for 384 straight minutes at the World Cup, dating back to their second group stage match at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Mexico hasn’t been eliminated in the group stage since the tournament in Argentina 44 years ago.

El Tri didn’t qualify for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, and was banned from the 1990 event in Italy for using overage players at a CONCACAF under-20 tournament. (AP)