MHA to examine separate IAS/IPS cadre for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are examining the state’s demand for separate IAS and IPS cadre for Meghalaya and Assam.

“I had written a number of times to the MHA and also mentioned this to the Prime Minister…they have informed me that they are looking into the matter,” the CM said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to pressurise the Central government for a separate cadre for Meghalaya since it is in the interest of the state,” he added.