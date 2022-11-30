Govt faces flak for inaction against rioters

SHILLONG, Nov 29: The state government is facing stinging criticism for allegedly being soft on rioters and miscreants.

Over the past five years, the state has witnessed numerous incidents of violence but the government never took any tough actions against those who took the law into their hands.

In the past week, the miscreants vandalised a hospital, attacked police personnel, hurled petrol bombs at them and beat up common people including a central government official in Shillong but nobody has been arrested so far. The police said their investigation into the cases was on.

As for Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, all that he said was the incidents were unacceptable and action would be initiated against those who indulged in violence.

Four individuals, arrested for thrashing people in Shillong during a rally last month, were released on bail on Monday. The KSU and the FKJGP had claimed that they were members of the two groups.

Prior to the latest bout of violence, the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Shillong but there were several instances of violation of the orders.

Last year, a group of miscreants had snatched three service rifles of policemen and the government, instead of going hard at them, appealed to them to return the weapons. They were recovered a few days later.

Even during the violence over Harijan Colony issue in 2018 which had left dozens of police personnel injured, the police were asked to exercise restraint.

Civil Society Women’s Organisation president Agnes Kharshiing said the government is too soft on the violence mongers.

“The people in power are playing with lives and compromising on all sorts of violence to appease the ones perpetrating, motivating and initiating crimes. This cannot be a government. The police are listening to the orders of those in power and not acting according to the manual,” Kharshiing alleged.

Stating that people cannot live in fear, she said those in power are busy in horse-trade and power games instead of concentrating on governance.

Barnabas Nongbah, a church elder, agreed. He said as the government is too soft, the pressure groups have taken the upper hand.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, questioned the government’s sincerity, seriousness and commitment given the manner in which it is handling the law and order situations.

“If it is the government’s strategy to go soft on issues at hand in view of the upcoming elections, then it is indeed distressing,” he said.

He categorically stated that the government should firmly deal with those indulging in violence as such incidents not only tarnish the state’s image but also affect its tourism-based economy. He added that it is only through firm actions that the government can regain the confidence of people.

Meanwhile, the Khasi Jaintia Presbyterian Assembly (KJPA) mourned the deaths of the Mukroh incident victims. It condemned the excessive use of force on the unsuspecting members of the public.

The KJPA appealed to people to maintain peace and not aggravate the already fragile situation. It urged the authorities to expedite the investigation so that the culprits could be booked. Further, it urged the government to resolve the vexed interstate border disputes.