Will achieve mission of creating one lakh jobs by March 2023: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 2: The Assam government is eyeing to complete the process of providing one lakh jobs to unemployed youths within March 2023, even as about 80,000 posts have already been filled up through various recruitment drives conducted by the government.

Speaking to mediapersons while taking stock of the Pandu-Kamakhya road here on Friday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government needed to fill up another 20,000 posts to achieve the one-lakh mark, as promised earlier.

“Advertisements will be released by mid-January 2023 to fill up 10,000 more posts, mainly in the forest battalions of the state. The recruitment process for the remaining 10,000 posts will be completed within the next three-four months,” Sarma said.

Later in the day, the chief minister held a meeting to review steps taken for raising the third Assam Forest Protection Battalion (AFPB) and recruitment into Assam Police.

Sarma, during the meeting, directed the home department to take necessary steps for recruitment into the AFPB by December 31, 2022, besides expediting recruitment process for 2,095 vacant posts.

In September this year, the state government handed over appointment letters to 11,236 recruits across 24 government departments during the third phase of recruitment ever since his Sarma-led government was formed in May 2021.