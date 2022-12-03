M’laya lose to Bihar in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 2: Meghalaya lost to Bihar by an innings and 197 runs in their first U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match in Vadodara on Friday.

On Thursday, the first day, Meghalaya were all out for 90 and Bihar were on 210/4 at stumps.

On Friday, Bihar went on to make 359 all out and then bowled Meghalaya out for 72 in their second innings.

Apart from two big partnerships, Meghalaya largely held sway with the ball.

Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria finish with figures of 4/67, while Angkit Tamang claimed 3/71. There were also individual wickets for Jarrett M Wanniang (1/33), Benedict Jones Makdoh (1/60) and Da U La Biang Shangpliang (1/86).

In the second innings, Justin Fancon top-scored for the second successive time, on this occasion with 21, while Kishlay Vishlux made 19, Rudra Singh Rathore 12 and Tamang 10. Though these were far from enough, combined with the bowling performances, they should give the team hope for the remaining four matches.

Meghalaya’s next game will be against Gujarat from 6 December.