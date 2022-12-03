Conrad felicitates athletes, coaches

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 2: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma felicitated the 188 medal winners and 54 coaches of the 2nd North East Olympic Games (NEOG) 2022 and also launched the Sports Scholarship Scheme at a programme held at U Soso Tham Auditorium here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma congratulated and thanked all the athletes who secured medals at the NEOG and said that the felicitation programme is the celebration of the achievements of the athletes who had brought laurels not just to their family but to the state as a whole.

He also lauded the coaches and the sports association’s members for their hard work, dedication and assistance to the athletes.

Chief Minister Sangma during the programme also launched the Sports Scholarship Scheme wherein a monthly scholarship will be given to athletes who secure a medal at regional or national competitions, apart from the one-time cash award; the idea of this scheme is to support the athletes and to invest in their different sporting needs.

The NEOG athletes will be the first beneficiaries of this scheme.