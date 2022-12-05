ANTF recover banned substances, arrest 3

Shillong, Dec 5: Acting on a tip-off, the ANTF West Garo Hills conducted an operation yesterday at Garobadha and recovered a huge quantity of banned substances including 98 Nitcon10 tablets, 848 Tramadol Hydrochloride Acetaminophen & Decyclomine Hydrochloride capsules, three mobile phones, one black air pistol, one live Shotgun cartridge, one live round of 7.62 mm ammunition, one silver colour Maruti Wagon R car bearing R/No. AS-01-AK-659.

Three persons were arrested and identified as Ranggam [email protected], S/o Bijen D. Sangma, R/o Latrigre, Ampati, SWGH ; Sakwan Ch. Sangma, S/o Manjeng Ch. Marak, R/o Wakantagre, Mukdangra, SWGH ; Conrad K Marak, S/o (L) Dominic Ch. Marak, R/o Matchakolgre,Tura, WGH.