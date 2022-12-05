KDA demands apology from Cong poll candidate Osborne Kharjana

Shillong, Dec 5: The Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA) on Monday has demanded an apology from the Congress candidate of Sohiong constituency, Osborne Kharjana within 24 hours for his remarks against the people with disabilities (PwDs) during a public meeting at Sohiong recently.

The Congress candidate had said that people would not elect the PwDs to be their representative since they know that they do not have the capacity to serve them.

Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA) president, Starwin Kharjana said that the association strongly condemned the remarks made by the Congress candidate.

According to him, the remarks that the PwDs cannot contribute towards the betterment of the society, is uncalled for.

He said that they will lodge a complaint to the Commissioner of Disabilities, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills if he failed to apologize within the given deadline.

The KDA president also urge upon the Congress party to take action against its party candidate.