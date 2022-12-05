Khasi villages’ headmen demand border outposts at Ummat, Umthli

Shillong, Dec 5: A conglomeration of headmen of Khasi villages in Block-II, the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Border Area (SKRBA) on Monday urged Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma that the border outposts should be set up at Ummat and Umthli.

“We have impressed to the CM that the two border outposts should be set up before the proposed phase II of the boundary talks between Meghalaya Government and Assam Government began. The coming up of these outposts will ensure about the safety and protection of the Khasi population residing in the villages under Block II,” SKRBA president, B. Sohtun told reporters after meeting with the Sangma here on Monday.

According to him, the CM had expressed that it would be difficult to set up the outposts in the disputed areas.

Pointing out that if the Assam Government can set up border outposts and other government offices in the disputed areas, he questioned what is preventing the Meghalaya Government to set up such infrastructure in the disputed areas.

‘It will not serve the purpose if the border outposts are set up in the territory within Meghalaya. We would want the border outposts to come up right along the inter-State border,” SKRBA president insisted.

Sohtun said that the villagers will not feel safe and secure if the border outposts is not set up in the border.

According to him, the Meghalaya Government can set up temporary outposts at Ummat and Umthli if it cannot set up permanent outposts.

Meanwhile, Sohtun said that they have also brief KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne on the reluctant of the state government to set up the border outposts right in the border.

“We are happy that the KHADC CEM has agreed to pursue with the state government that the border outposts should come up in the border,” he added. (EOM)