Mukul inaugurates community hall

Tura, Dec 5: Opposition leader from the TMC, Mukul Sangma on Monday inaugurated the new community hall at Songsak, Megapgre in East Garo Hills, a constituency which the former Chief Minister happens to hold currently.

Speaking during the programme, Sangma highlighted the plight of people due to border issues adding, in pre-independence India, the North-Eastern region had the highest per-capita income than the rest of the country which however, was cut off by the emergence of prolonged border problems. “Our income was suddenly cut off. Our ancestors faced severe difficulties in life and yet managed to lift themselves; although it was the government’s responsibility,” he added*.

Putting part of the blame for the problems being faced by the people on the MDA government, Dr. Sangma said that North Eastern Council (NEC) funding have been blocked along with the special central assistance which is no longer functional.

Other party leaders who attended the programme included Lahitson M Sangma, MDC, Samandagre, Anderson A Sangma, District Coordinator, Romalson Ch Marak, Songsak Block President, Greathalin N Sangma, Block Women President) etc.