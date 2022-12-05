TN team tours Assam to study state’s steps against urban poverty  

Guwahati, Dec 5 : The Assam ‘model’ of urban poverty eradication is apparently getting pan India recognition.

A delegation from the Tamil Nadu government recently visited Assam on the direction of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs to study the significant initiatives of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam.

The visiting team, comprising the joint director, state mission managers, MIS analysts and young professionals of NULM, Tamil Nadu, interacted with the officials of NULM Assam, besides members of self-help groups.

During the tour, the delegation visited enterprises on weaving, pickles, ethnic Assamese food, mushrooms, etc run by women self-help groups in the urban areas of Assam.

“The team visited the city livelihoods centre of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, where the products produced by the self-help groups are showcased and sold. Besides, the team members also visited the Shelter for Urban Homeless located at Geeta Nagar here,” an official statement issued here on Monday said.

“The officials expressed great satisfaction with the experience gained during the visit to Assam and hoped that the experience would be helpful in the work of NULM, Tamil Nadu,” it said.

As it is, the recent initiatives of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam, which aims to eradicate urban poverty and socio-economically empower the economically disadvantaged people in urban areas, have received high praise at the pan-India level.

“The state’s success in creating sustainable livelihoods for the urban poor and e-commerce sector has now become an example for other states in the country to replicate,” the statement said.

Further, NULM, Assam officials informed that a team from the Mizoram government will also undertake a similar tour of Assam soon to study the state’s model of urban poverty eradication.