TMC MDC, youth file FIRs against Facebook users

Tura, Dec 5: Separate FIRs have been filed against two facebook users, by TMC MDC, Cherak W Momin and the President of the Kharkutta Block Youth Trinamool Congress, a constituency in North Garo Hills which the MDC represents, for allegedly maligning the image of the MDC as well as the party in separate posts.

The FIRs were filed on December 4 at the Kharkutta police station against facebook users- Waltingo D Shira and another going by the name ‘Hudu Hada’.

According to the FIRs, the two Fb users uploaded separate posts with ‘objectionable captions’ against the MDC and the party on December 2 and 3.