WGH school authorities negates allegations against head  

Tura, Dec 5: School authorities of the Hallidayganj Girls’ Secondary School in West Garo Hills, the headmaster of which was earlier alleged to have misled education officials to avail of the science grant, on Monday, termed the claims made against their colleague as baseless and that the accusations were made by a vested interest group.

Sonowar Islam, the Secretary of the SMC in a clarification to the District School Education Officer (DSEO) said that the allegations were totally false, fabricated and baseless.

“Habibul Islam is the headmaster and I am looking after the school as the SMC Secretary. I have been regularly drawing the Science grant and handing over the same to the Science teacher maintaining the official records. There is no question of siphoning off the amount as alleged,” Islam said.

With regard to the school infrastructure, Islam said that there are no funds received from the government till date and that the school is somehow being maintained by the SMC. Reiterating his stand on the allegations, Islam said that he was ready for physical inspection from the authorities.