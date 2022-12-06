ALS Annual meet on Dec 10

MEGHALAYA
By From Our Correspondent

Tura, Dec 6: The A’chik Literature Society (ALS) will be holding its Annual Conference at the Mason and Phillips Academy in Tura on December 10.

The decision to hold the meet was taken following a meeting held on December 6 in Tura. 

