DST-sponsored facilities at GU showcased during workshop

Guwahati, Dec 6: A week-long workshop on “Opportunities for Research and Innovation using the DST (Department of Science and Technology)-sponsored facilities of Gauhati University (GU),” was recently organised by the Department of Instrumentation and University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), GU, in association with Shivaji University, Maharashtra.

The workshop was supported by DST as part of the Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Science and Technology Infrastructure (STUTI), an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Altogether 37 researchers and faculty members from institutions such as Nanasaheb Mahadik College of Engineering, Tezpur University, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Bodoland University, Aligarh Muslim University, Assam Science and Technology University, Manipur University, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Vivekananda Global University, Assam Agricultural University, Raje Ramrao Mahavidyalaya, Kamrup Polytechnic, Bharathiar University, Shivaji University, Pandu College and Gauhati University took part in the workshop.

The DST-sponsored facilities at Gauhati University were showcased during the training programme.

Lectures on the fundamental theory and operation, instrumentation, applications and hands-on demonstration of each instrument were covered.

The training programme comprised both lectures and a brief hands-on session using all the available DST-sponsored analytical instruments in Gauhati University.

The preparation of the sample for different analytical procedures and an introduction to the interpretation of the experimental results were both covered during the lecture sessions.

The detailed analytical procedures as well as sample preparations of various instruments such as Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometer (GCMS), Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometer (LCMS), CHNSO Analyser, High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fluorescence Activity Cell Sorting (FACS), Confocal Microscope, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Raman Spectrometer, Ultra High Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) and Photoluminescence Spectrometer were demonstrated to the participants.