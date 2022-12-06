Constable shoots colleague dead in Upper Assam

Guwahati, Dec 6: In a shocking incident, an Assam Police constable fired three rounds of bullets from his service rifle at another constable on the premises of Sonari police station in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district on Tuesday morning.

Constable Gokul Basumatary succumbed to grievous injuries after he was shot by fellow constable Dipak Kakati in the neck and leg.

Both are constables of 9th Assam Police Battalion (APBn).

“Gokul Basumatary was on duty when he was fired at by Dipak Kakati with his service rifle. Subsequently, the critically injured constable was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The incident took place this morning at 9:20 am,” Charaideo superintendent of police Yuvraj informed.

“According to the doctors, the deceased constable was shot in the neck and leg. Apparently, three rounds of bullets were fired at the constable as three empty cartridges were recovered,” the SP said.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain what triggered the incident,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the accused constable has surrendered and is in police custody.