Avner Medon Pariat to contest polls from VPP

Shillong, Dec 6: Poll candidate from East Shillong LAC, Avner Medon Pariat on Tuesday informed that he would be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP).

Talking to reporters, Pariat said that he has decided to choose the VPP since his ideology and objective is almost the same with the party.

According to him, he had planned to contest as an independent candidate.

“Now, I will be working to strengthen the party. I am also ready to work to achieve the ideology and objective of the party,” Pariat added.

Meanwhile, the VPP candidate from East Shillong said that there are many things which need special attention especially on the health care sector and also in finding ways of solving the unemployment problem among the youth.

Earlier, Pariat had announced that he is fighting the 2023 Assembly elections from New Dawn Meghalaya (NDM).