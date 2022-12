SHILLONG: Trinamool Congress Supremo, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a two-day visit to Meghalaya starting December 12.

Banerjee is slated to have a meeting with the party functionaries at U Soso Tham Auditorium on December 13 besides meeting with various stakeholders.

She is also expected to participate in a pre-christmas celebration with children.

As of now it is unclear about her visiting Garo Hills region but chances are she will visit.