Meghalaya cricket signs MoU with cricHQ

Shillong, Dec 6: Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) signed an MoU with My Action Replay and cricHQ for live streaming and digital scoring of all levels of cricket being played under the aegis of Meghalaya Cricket Association. The partnership came into effect after periodic meetings and discussions between representatives of MCA and My Action Replay and cricHQ officials facilitated by Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Board and Invest India in Meghalaya. The partnership will equip the MCA to live stream the matches and have greater access to individual player data, historical data, competition and fixtures management, analytics and help encourage the game of cricket. cricHQ will work with MCA to provide live streaming and indexed highlights of matches, bringing the game to a broader audience. President of MCA Naba Bhattacharjee, said “this partnership leads to a long-term community development around cricket and it is a great milestone for Meghalaya Cricket Association to bring the content to all stakeholders and develop the cricket ecosystem.” “This partnership will also digitise and organise all cricket tournaments from schools, district level, women’s cricket, informal cricket and academies,” he added. “All of these games and statistics should not only be available for growing the game but bring in digitised experience and provide analytics.”