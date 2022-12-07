Nongstoin MLA sees Cong as main opponent in next Assembly polls

Shillong, Dec 7: Nongstoin MLA, and NPP leader, MacMillan Byrsat on Wednesday said that the main contest in the constituency will be between the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress in the Assembly polls early next year.

Byrsat had won against Congress candidate, Gabriel Wahlang who is also the sitting MDC, in 2018 elections with a margin of 60 votes.

According to Byrsat, he is next to Late Hopping Stone Lyngdoh in serving the people as he is also the myntri of Lyngdoh of Hima Nongstoin and has always worked for the people as was done by Late Hopping Stone who was the Basan of Hima Mawīīang and people trusted him.

He said the people trust him and he has always been working for the people and that he is better prepared now compared to last elections where he had only two months in hand to select a party and contest.

Byrsat said that his performance in the last four and a half years will give him the edge above others.