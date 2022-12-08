Prannoy loses in opening group game

Bangkok, Dec 7: India’s HS Prannoy fought hard before going down in three games to rising Japanese Kodai Naraoka in the opening men’s singles group A match at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Wednesday.

The World No. 12 Indian showed superb recovery after the opening game reversal and kept fighting in the decider before three unforced errors at the back end saw him lose 11-21, 21-9, 17-21 to Naraoka in an hour long contest.

It was his second defeat to the Japanese, having suffered a loss in their only meeting in Singapore Open in July.

“I thought I was in control for most part of the game but after 15-15 in the third game, I thought I started rushing and made errors from my end. Probably, it was a bad strategy, I should have been more patient,” Prannoy said. (PTI)