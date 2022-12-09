Arunachal PSC exam paper ‘leak’ case: CBI files charge-sheet against 8 accused

Guwahati, Dec 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge-sheet against eight accused in a case relating to the alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of assistant engineer (civil).

The charge-sheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), an official statement issued on Friday said.

“The names of the accused in the charge-sheet are Akhilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang,” the statement said.

Notably, the CBI had registered a case on October 26, 2022 on the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification from the central government transferring the investigation of FIR number 11/2022 (dated September 27, 2022) of special investigation cell (vigilance) police station corresponding to Itanagar police station case number 229, dated September 10, 2022.

The case was registered against a private person of a coaching institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC on the basis of a complaint related to the allegations of the question paper leakage before the written examination for recruitment to the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27, 2022.

“The complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC,” the statement said.

Searches were conducted across 16 places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh on November 3, 2022, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, including fake/counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drives, etc.