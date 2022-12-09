Drugs worth Rs 7cr seized near Assam-Nagaland border; 3 held

Guwahati, Dec 9: As a part of a series of intensified drives against drugs in the state, Assam Police have arrested three persons and seized contraband drugs, worth about Rs 7crore along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night.

Police sources informed on Friday that three persons were arrested for smuggling contraband drugs, comprising 30,000 Yaba tablets and 757.15 grams of heroin, which were seized from two trucks during checking in the Khatkhati area.

The vehicles were intercepted by a police team of Karbi Anglong district on the basis of prior information about the drugs which were reportedly ferried to the state from “neighbouring states.

Lauding the police for the “catch”, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked on Twitter: “Yet again a huge catch by Assam Police! Karbi Anglong police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gram heroin. Also apprehended three accused.”

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong Police said the drive against the menace of drugs would continue in the district.

The drugs haul comes just three days after police seized about 400kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj district on Monday.

Police subsequently arrested the truck driver and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.

Apparently, the drive against drugs in Assam, which was earlier a part of routine police operations, picked momentum since mid-2021 with the incumbent government pledging to make the state drugs-free.