31 La Liga stars in last-8 action

New Delhi, Dec 9: Over 37% of Spanish La Liga representatives that started the tournament will strut their stuff for their national teams in the next stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There will be La Liga presence in every last-eight game of the showpiece events. Even though La Liga is on a mid-season break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it hasn’t stopped the stars of the league from dazzling in front of a global audience in football’s biggest event of the year.

After the World Cup ends, La Liga will resume from December 29 until the final match day on June 4, 2023.

Croatia vs Brazil: Croatia (3): Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Luka Modric (Real Madrid) & Ante Budimir (CA Osasuna)

Brazil (5): Alex Telles (Sevilla FC), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) & Vini Jr. (Real Madrid)

Netherlands vs Argentina: Netherlands (2): Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona) & Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona)

Argentina (10): Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal CF), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla FC), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla FC), Juan Foyth (Villarreal CF), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla FC) & Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Morocco vs Portugal: Morocco (4): Yassine Bono (Sevilla FC), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla FC) & Abde Ezzalzouli (CA Osasuna)

Portugal (2): William Carvalho (Real Betis) & João Félix (Atletico Madrid)

England vs France: France (5): Jules Koundé (FC Barcelona), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Ousmane Dembele (FC Barcelona) & Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) (IANS)