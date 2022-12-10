Hyderabad reclaim top spot, pip EB 2-0

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Hyderabad FC kept their unbeaten record against East Bengal FC intact after a 2-0 win in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mohammad Yasir scored the opening goal of the match in the 38th minute before substitute piled the pressure in the 85th minute.

Hyderabad FC fielded the same XI that won last week against Chennaiyin FC. East Bengal FC were forced into making one change that saw Sarthak Golui miss the game due to a foot injury, as Ankit Mukherjee came in to replace him.

Thongkhosiem Haokip almost gave East Bengal FC the perfect start. Inside the first minute, Naorem Singh whipped a ball in from the left into Haokip, who had made a brilliant unmarked run into the box. The striker tried his best to bring it down, but the delivery was a tad too heavy, and it came off the tip of Haokip’s boot and went out of play.

An all-Indian combination led to the opening goal of the match that came eight minutes past the half-hour mark. (ISL)