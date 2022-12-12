‘3,000 raids on oppn leaders’, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh in RS

The AAP MP alleged that 3,000 such raids have been conducted. He alleged that the government agencies were deliberately harassing the opposition. The treasury benches raised strong objections, the chair Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the allegations should be authenticated.

Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that “the facts were mentioned in various Parliament replies and news reports and the members should not be forced to give proof much like the Prime Minister when he says that two crore jobs have been provided… which is taken as the proof…”

Dhankhar said that any allegations not authenticated will have consequences. He will meet floor leaders on Tuesday on the issue of authentication.

Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that the opposition has a habit of levelling allegations.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that the opposition leaders were being put in jail.