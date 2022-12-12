HC grants time to Delhi Golf Club to place on record amended bylaws on plea by Khasi tribe woman

On December 5, counsel for the club had submitted that an apology had been given to the woman. Responding to that, counsel for the woman, Senior Advocate Vrinda Grover had contended that the affidavit submitted by them said that they have not apologised.

Counsel for the club had said that he has been engaged in the matter and will seek instructions as there were issues with maintainability as well.

However, Monday, the Club’s counsel submitted that one apology has already been given.

Adv Grover contended that it was not an apology and they were saying that it was a mistake of an employee, but the employee has followed their bylaws, and it is written in there.

Counsel for the Club submitted that the bylaws have been amended in 2017.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.