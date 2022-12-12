Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP, seeks Sonia’s blessings

New Delhi, Dec 12: Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, took oath as MP in Lok Sabha on Monday.
In a heart-warming gesture, Dimple Yadav touched former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s feet after taking oath as MP in Lok Sabha.
She had won the Lok Sabha by-election from Mainpuri last week, defeating BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than 2.8 lakh votes.
This will be her third term as Lok Sabha MP. She has been a member of the lower house twice from Kannauj.
The by-election was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on October 10 this year.
