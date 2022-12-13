PA Sangma stadium to be inaugurated on December 17

By Our Reporter

TURA, Dec 12: In a significant development which is being seen as one that would give a major boost to the sports scenario in the region, the much awaited P A Sangma Stadium at Dakopgre in Tura is set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on December 17 at 3 PM.

A meeting in this regard was earlier held on December 9 at the Deputy Commissioner’s chamber, with all the stakeholders, to plan and get the systems in place for the smooth inaugural program scheduled for Saturday next.

A full time exhibition match between North East United FC and the Meghalaya football team has also been scheduled for the day of the inauguration. Official sources, without revealing any names, have informed that a famous celebrity who is known to be closely associated with football tournaments is also likely to be present on the occasion.