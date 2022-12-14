Manish Tewari concerned over lack of discussion on India-China issue in Parliament

He also expressed disappointment over the fact that since September 2020 and now, this is the sixth session of Parliament and there has not been any discussion on India-China relations and the situation prevailing alongside the LAC. The Galwan valley stand-off had occurred in May 2020.

The Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib further said that nobody wants to put any blame on the government but the situation is quite sensitive.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Tewari said that between 1950 and 1967, whenever tensions with China rose, comprehensive discussions were held in Parliament on India-China relations.

He added that during the 1962 China war, as many as 165 members had taken part in a debate on it between November 8 and November 15, 1962.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had read out a statement in both Houses of Parliament, informing that Indian troops had managed to prevent an attempt of transgression into Indian territory by Chinese PLA troops in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. He had further informed that during the ensuing scuffle with Chinese troops, there were no casualties on the Indian side and only minor injuries were suffered by troops of both sides.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress and other opposition parties had staged multiple walk-outs in Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the matter.