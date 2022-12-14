McGrath ranks No.1 batter as Mandhana holds third place

Dubai, Dec 13: Continuing her remarkable recent rise, Australia batter Tahlia McGrath jumped three places to become the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the latest ICC Women’s Player Rankings, released on Tuesday, after her superb performances in the first two matches of their ongoing series against India.

The 27-year-old, who struck unbeaten knocks of 40 and 70 in Mumbai, has overtaken compatriots Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as well as India opener Smriti Mandhana to become the fourth Australian and 12th batter to top the women’s T20I rankings.

Mooney had been at the top since August 3 this year when she overtook Lanning. (IANS)