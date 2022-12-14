This is Messi’s last World Cup and he is playing like that, says Wayne Rooney

Earlier, Messi had confirmed the 2022 FIFA World Cup final to be his swansong in the mega event. “I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.”
“It’s many years for the next one and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” he was quoted as saying by Argentinian media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.
With Argentina entering their sixth FIFA World Cup final and all set to play in the 2022 finale on December 18, Rooney thinks it is indeed the side’s best chance to win the coveted trophy.
“They have got to the final and it is a great opportunity for them to win the World Cup. Even though you have got the greatest player of all time in Messi, it is the team that has got them through to the final. That’s how you win things, that’s how you win trophies. That’s how you can be successful.”
