Dorbar Shnong Umsaw Lumdorbar opposed boundary fencing built by Assam

Nongpoh, Dec 15: Peeved at the construction of a boundary fencing by Assam Forest Department, Dorbar Shnong Umsaw Lumdorbar has submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district demanding steps to stall the fencing construction.

In the memorandum it has been mentioned that the Border Magistrate, Ri Bhoi District had come to the village inspected the construction of the boundary fencing around 20 days back. He also assured the that necessary actions would be taken from his end but Assam Forest Office still continues with the construction.

“The construction of the boundary fencing by Assam Forest Office blocked the ways to the lands where the local people plants brooms, gingers and others and the construction of boundary fencing implies that the Assam Forest Office took over their lands forcibly and earmarked the area as the Proposed Reserve Forest, Umjaknieh,” the memorandum says.

It further mentioned that ‘unknown people’ uprooted the boundary fencing probably during the night of 11th December last and now the Assam authority are putting the blame on the Rangbah Shnong, Secretary and the members for the damage caused to the boundary fencing and even passed on information to Mawlasnai Outpost to arrest them.

The Dorbar Shnong Umsaw Lumdorbar has, therefore, appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to take up the matter with the Meghalaya Govt and the West Karbi Anglong District Administration of Assam for stalling the construction of the boundary fencing in Umsaw Lumdorbar and also to withdraw the order of arrest against the Secretary and members of the Dorbar Shnong.