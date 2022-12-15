Bernard questions inauguration of incomplete sports complex  

Tura, Dec 15: Tura BJP MDC in the GHADC, Bernard N Marak on Thursday, accused that the MDA government of hastily announcing the inauguration of the incomplete P A Sangma stadium at Dakopgre in Tura, even as a source close to the Chief Minister informed that only the completed portion would be inaugurated.

Earlier, on the same day, a release from the government had announced the inauguration to take place on Friday, December 16.

Following the announcement of the inauguration, the Tura MDC, while accusing the MDA government of taking the step in a haste to gain political mileage said, “During our visit to the stadium we found that the ground is not completed and the iron beam on the right side of the entrance is found bent and has been somehow straightened with extra welding, which is easily visible. It poses danger to the public which should not be ignored by the contractors”.

Bernard added that the upgradation of the stadium was funded by the BJP government through the Ministry of Minority Affairs amounting to Rs 2267 lakhs of which Central share Rs 2040.3 lakhs has been released. Bernard, while also questioning why Central ministers were not invited for the programme had asserted that sub-standard work of the project and many other projects need to be thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, a source close to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, earlier, while giving details of the inauguration, informed that there are some parts of the Rs 127.7 cr sports complex project that are still to be completed but that only the completed section (main ground) would be inaugurated on Friday. A release from the government earlier in the day had also mentioned that the entire complex would see its completion only by the end of 2023.