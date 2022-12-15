Parliament committee’s advisory on collegium

Editor,

After the intense conflicting statements between the supreme court, government and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, now a fourth party has entered the fray – the parliamentary committee, which has asked the executive and judiciary to do some “out -of-the-box thinking” to find a solution to the ‘perennial problem ‘ of vacancies in the high courts. In this regard the previous Chief Justice of India, TS Thakur made an emotional appeal to the Prime Minister to fill up the vacancies in the various high courts and supreme court as the huge number of pending cases ultimately adversely impact the common man who still has faith in the judiciary. After the comments of the Parliamentary Committee it is the duty of the concerned parties to find ways and means to solve this matter amicably without bringing it into the public domain. The news emanating in the media on this issue are disgusting. Moreover, let the confusion be cleared on the collegium after the statement of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju that there is no proposal to introduce the Bill of National Judicial Appointments Committee. After the first speech in the Rajya Sabha by the Vice President on this matter now fresh discussions have started. It is well known that no system is full-proof and there is need for amendments with the passage of the time since over one hundred amendments had been made in the Constitution itself. Four players are making statements which contradict each other. For instance the Supreme Court had justified the collegium system whereas government had favoured the National Judicial Appointment Committee. And now the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha has expressed his own views. Presently, the question arises as to whether a country which is the world’s largest democracy can afford such divergent views on such an important issue.

Interestingly in this aspect all sides are claiming to be the well-wishers of the unprivileged and marginalised sections of society whereas all are far away from the harsh realities. It is interesting to note that in the Parliament there was not a single vote against this Bill but there was one absentee in the Rajya Sabha and the name of thàt absentee was Ram Jethmalani a famous lawyer of the country. The logic of Ram Jethmalani was that the legislature is still not mature enough to judiciously decide the appointment of judges. In this context there is an example of an MLA from Rajasthan who could not even read the wordings during the oath taking ceremony. Jethmalani pointed out that such illiterate legislators cannot be trusted to decide on appointment of judges.

In the Rajya Sabha a leader of the Communist Party introduced the amendment in the President’s address stating that that there should not be any need for educational qualifications to become a member of a legislative assembly or Parliament. The Government’s objection is that the entire process of appointment of judges is opaque and lacks transparency. In the meantime the Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the plea against the Collegium System of appointment of judges in high courts and the Supreme Court in due course of time. After the advisory by the Parliamentary Committee the issue should be amicably settled.

Yours etc.,

Yashpal Ralhan,

Via email

Politicians must mind their language

Editor,

Recently a candidate of the Congress Party made disparaging remarks that have hurt the feelings of disabled people. How is it that a person who wants to be elected to the Assembly indulges in such cheap wisecracks. This only shows his lack of sensibilities and that he is unfit to be elected to the legislature. Can we imagine such an insensitive person heading the Social Welfare Department? Political parties are actually so desperate to get candidates that they don’t care what sort of person they are welcoming to their parties. Some are what we would call in Khasi – ki khynnah kai- with no qualities of head or heart. How do we expect such people to lead this desperate State?

Then we have the case of the Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong who needs to keep a handle on this tongue. Recently he called the spokesperson of the TMC a ‘psycho.’ Does Tynsong even understand the meaning of psycho? Psycho is a slang term for someone who is mentally unstable or afflicted with a psychosis. In other words Tynsong is labelling the TMC spokesperson as an insane person merely because he raises hell on the acts of omission and commission of the MDA Government.

Indecency seems to be the hallmark of all politicians in Meghalaya. They indulge in gutter language and expect to be speaking at public functions or to young students when they don’t even know the nuance of language. Truly, in terms of political vocabulary Meghalaya’s politicians score very high. Even in the Assembly – a sacrosanct space and the seat of democracy an MLA uttered expletives thereby demeaning himself and the entire legislature. They will surely go down in the book of world records for foul language.

Yours etc.,

Joanne Lyngdoh,

Via email