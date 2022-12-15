TMC lambastes MDA govt for installing SIM-based Chinese smart meters

Shillong, Dec 15: Attacking the NPP-led MDA government over the issue of security concerns related to Chinese smart meters in Meghalaya, AITC National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a press release said, “It is shocking that for embezzling crores of rupees, the MDA government has played with the security of not just Meghalaya but of the entire country by installing SIM card-based Chinese smart meters on the electricity network in the state.

“As TMC has repeatedly pointed out, these Chinese smart meters pose a great risk to the infrastructure of Meghalaya where Chinese hackers can shut down electricity, compromise user data, and tamper with electric supply across the entire state. Moreover, since these Chinese smart meters are SIM-based and connected to the grid, the ramifications of a Chinese hacker attack would be felt across the entire electricity grid. We call upon the MDA government to explain to the people of Meghalaya and India as to why such a great risk has been taken with the security of the state’s infrastructure.”

The TMC national spokesperson also demanded the former power minister and the deputy chief minister to come clean and answer to the people of Meghalaya. He mentioned, “James Sangma and Prestone Tynsong must come clean on why they lied brazenly to the people of Meghalaya and compromised the infrastructure security of the state by installing Chinese smart meters without security approval and in violations of the rules established by the Government of India on the usage of Chinese equipment. We will not tolerate the MDA government compromising the security of the people of Meghalaya just to fill up their own pockets”