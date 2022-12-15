Meghalaya TMC keen to announce poll candidates by Christmas

Shillong, Dec 15: The State Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to declare its list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections before the Christmas.

“The full list of poll candidates will be announced as soon as possible. For us it is a priority and even if we do not get the full list, majority candidates will be named,” said State TMC president, Charles Pyngrope on Thursday.

He said, “We want the party poll candidates list ready before the Christmas because after that the election code of conduct will also come into force in the first week of January”.

“That is what we have been made to understand and it will be important for all political parties not to delay the declaration of the candidates for all the sixty constituencies ,” he added.

Talking about the prospects of his party, he said that during the last six months the rejuvenation of the party or the perception of the public is growing especially after the visit of the National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the visit of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee has added a fillip to it.

On MLAs joining the party, he said, “The doors are always open for everyone to join whether you are and MLA, MDC or just a party worker”.

Talking about former AITC legislator, HM Shangpliang leaving the party and joining the BJP, he said, ” It is not a question of holding on. If the person decides that joining the other political party is better, then who are we to stop”.