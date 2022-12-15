USTM returns Rs 1.2 crore to NET, GATE qualified students as per its Pay-Back Policy

Guwahati, Dec 15 : The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has celebrated the success of its NET/GATE/JRF qualified students of 2021-2022 at a function today where 120 students were paid back their admission and tuition fees amounting to Rs 1.2 crore under the University’s unique best practice called the ‘Pay-Back Policy’.

Organized by USTM at its Central Auditorium, the programme was graced by Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain, Vice Chancellor, Tripura University and Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja, Vice Chancellor, National Law University and Judicial Academy,apart from other dignitaries, students, guardians and parents.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that the main objective of this award ceremony is to create competitiveness and motivation among the students.He appealed to other institutions to adopt such policies to encourage the students to develop a competitive culture in the institutions and to give maximum benefit to the northeastern students.

The University is committed to its assurance that no brilliant student should be deprived of pursuing higher education only because of their financial incapability, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) V K Ahuja said, “USTM may become a role model for all other universities of the country, and they may also think of in the same line and come out with some pay back policy. This Pay Back is a reward not only for the students but also for their parents and teachers, and most importantly, it is contributing to the happiness index of the students, teachers and administrative staff. I am very happy for the magnanimity which is being shown by USTM and its Chancellor”.

He said that paying back the money like this means money is actually being invested in the state and its education system. He encouraged the students with his inspirational words and handed the rewards to the performing students.

Addressing a gathering of more than 2000 students in the Pay-Back ceremony today, Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain said, “I congratulate all the successful students to whom this University has refunded the money. I am glad to know that USTM is now an ‘A’ grade university by NAAC which is quite encouraging. USTM’s mission to become a world-class university by 2030 is appreciable”.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Prof G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM said that to encourage the students to qualify NET, GATE, SLET, IAS, or any other top-level competitive examinations conducted by State and the Central government, the USTM has introduced the Pay Back Policy wherein students of the University who qualify these prestigious examinations get back their fees.

Special coaching and guidance facilities are provided for the aspirants of various competitions. The policy states that students qualifying NET/SLET will get back their fees from the 1st semester to the last semester, including admission fees.