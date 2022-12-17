Next Meghalaya CM will be from the BJP: Assam BJP spokesperson, Rupam Goswami

Resubelpara, Dec 17: BJP spokesperson from Assam, Rupam Goswami, contended that the next chief minister of Meghalaya will be from the BJP. He made the comment while addressing a gathering of close to 2000 supporters who thronged the venue at the Resubelpara Jongla playground this afternoon, Dec 17.

“Do you prefer to eat directly or from behind your neck? Developmental schemes will reach you directly if the BJP comes to power as the centre is also led by us. The BJP is the only party that has stood by the poor during times of crisis under the leadership of PM, Narendra Modi. The centre is doing its bit to ensure their developmental programs reach everyone so if you still await development, you know where it is going,” said Goswami.

Goswami is also the convenor incharge for the party in Meghalaya and stated that he made numerous rounds of the state since the past 3 months.

“You require 2 hours to travel 30 kms. What kind of development is this? Look at our state that is led by the BJP and compare. In Assam roads and infrastructure is coming up on a daily basis. If you need such growth, then vote for the party and see,” he added.

Speaking during an interview later, Goswami expressed confidence in the party becoming the single largest party in the coming elections and of them leading the state.

The meeting was also attended by former NPP leaders, Benedict Marak, Dipul Marak, Dhormonath Sangma, Bernard Marak and Sukharam Sangma, who is also the local candidate for the party. A drive for enrollment in Resubelpara this afternoon saw over 500 new members join from various parties.

“The reason for us joining the BJP is that we have researched all parties and seen that it is only the BJP that is working for the development of the people, especially the poor. We need the party to come to power so that change and development will begin earnestly in the state,” stated former CEM of the GHADC, Dipul Marak while addressing the gathering.

Raksamgre MLA, Benedict Marak asked people to question the NPP on why the district has remained neglected despite being a district for so many years. He added that people should also question why so many were leaving the NPP.

“The CM, Conrad Sangma, in an effort to mock the former CM, Dr Mukul Sangma came up with the term ‘education is the first priority’. After that no one knows where that priority has gone. The Mendipathar College is the second oldest college in Garo Hills and is yet to get regularized. Is this development of education and is it fair,” asked Benedict.

He too referred to Assam as a model for education stating that since the BJP government has come, all schools have been regularized.

“There are no more ad-hoc schools or deficit schools. These schools have been regularized and education is booming in the state. New schools are coming up, new centres of education being established every day. The people have something to look forward to unlike here in our state,” stated Benedict.

“People should ask them (NPP) about the college, about why the Damra – Bajengdoba road is not complete even 5 years after,” he added.

Bernard Marak who also spoke, alleged that the beneficiaries of PMAY houses were being denied their payments despite completing their houses as the NPP was scared that the placard that carried the PM’s photo would give away who was helping the poor.

“They are absolutely panicky as they have nothing to show for 5 years of governance. The FOCUS and FOCUS – plus schemes are meant for farmers and this is a yearly scheme given to producers by the centre. In 5 years, the total amount should have been Rs 30000 but they have only given a one-time payment of Rs 5000. Where is the rest of the money gone,” he asked.

Talking about the corruption in the present government, Bernard asserted that they only required one term to set things straight in the state.

“Currently the only thing the government is doing is corruption. Give us one term and I promise you that those involved in corruption will be behind bars in just 3 months. The BJP’s focus has always been on clean governance and that is what is being witnessed in all BJP led states. The party has always been for the poor and we will do everything to ensure the state develops in the way it was meant to,” he stressed.