Bernard asks CM to clear pending salaries as a Christmas gift

Tura, Dec 17: BJP Spokesperson, Bernard Marak has called on the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to clear salaries of employees that have been pending for months as a Christmas gift for the people.

In a release today, Bernard stated that they were willing to go beyond ideological differences if there were any central funding roadblocks for pending dues but the CM needed to ensure people were provided their dues prior to Christmas.

“The CM, Conrad Sangma should clear pending salaries as a Christmas gift. He is busy and showing keen interest in promoting expensive entertainment shows while a majority of the employees are yet to receive their salaries,” he stated.

The BJP spokesperson mentioned GHADC employees, SSA teachers, Adhoc and contractual employees, COVID staff, contractors among others who are yet to get their dues which are pending for some months now.

“If he understands the true meaning of Christmas, he will walk an extra mile to ensure nobody is sad during Christmas. He should take full responsibility to clear the dues of all whose salary depends on his clearance as he holds the highest post in the state. Christmas is just a week away and the anticipation of every earning member of the family hangs in a dilemma as no interest is shown by the CM to provide the basic needs of the people. The finance department is under CM and everything depends on his initiative,” felt Bernard.

Bernard added that all central dues have been cleared to the state despite which even centrally sponsored contractual employee’s salaries are pending.

“If by any chance, there are pending dues in the centre, we can help as a party men. We are ready to do everything we can. BJP is ready to assist beyond any ideological differences. We want to give, not take as other parties are doing,” he asserted.

“It’s also notable that PMAY, PM Kishan, IHHL, job card holders, old age pensioners, widow pensioners, people with disabilities and other beneficiaries are yet to receive their dues. Depriving them during Christmas is what makes politics and politicians bad,” he alleged.

Bernard stated that the BJP would not stay mute when injustice is meted on the poor by NPP led MDA government as it conflicts their ideology of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

“CM being appointed by BJP and receiving all support from the Centre, should take utmost care and ensure that no family is deprived during Christmas,” he warned.