AIIMS cyber attack: Delhi Police seeks data on Chinese hackers from CBI-Interpol

New Delhi, Dec 18: In a latest development in connection with the AIIMS server hacking case, the Delhi Police have written a letter to the Centre Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking details on Chinese hackers through Interpol.

The Delhi Police have sought information about the IP address being used by the hackers.

“To contact Interpol we have to write to the CBI. We need information from Interpol in the case. CBI is the nodal agency to reach out to them. The hackers sent mails using certain IP addresses, we need details about those IP addresses. We want to know whether these IP addresses were used by any firm or individual,” a source said.

The cyber attack on servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was carried out from China. They are based in Hong Kong and Henan.

The hackers had targeted five servers of AIIMS out of 100. The data from these five servers have been retrieved now, the hospital had said.

Meanwhile, the hospital has also started functioning partially on online mode in some departments. The OPD appointment has been started through the online mode to some extent, said a hospital source on Wednesday.

Some online and offline new and follow-up registrations have started being made at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD.

The AIIMS servers were hacked for the first time on November 23. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police two days later.

However, police had denied any ransom demand being made to the hospital. Delhi Police in a statement had said that “no such demand has been brought to the notice of AIIMS administration”. (IANS)